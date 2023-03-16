Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors’ road woes continue as they began their five game road-trip by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 134-126. The loss marks the team’s ninth consecutive road defeat and brings their record away from the Chase Center to a porous 7-27. Head coach Steve Kerr was proud of the Warriors’ effort, but says the team came up short despite a 50-point masterpiece from Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr explains why he's not frustrated by tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/dkdYn3b0Ck — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Turnovers and lack of rebounding played the biggest factor in the Warriors’ loss. Golden State committed 16 turnovers to Los Angeles’ seven, meanwhile the rebound differential was 44-36 in favor of the Clippers. The Warriors’ lack of size really stood out in this one, and it could get even worse if Draymond Green is suspended for Friday’s game after receiving his 16th technical foul. That being said, Green is hopeful that the technical will get rescinded.

Draymond on the possibility of his 16th technical foul being rescinded:



"I expect something will change." pic.twitter.com/FvkwfWUuTA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Although Curry’s 50-point supernova wasn’t enough to win the game, it still reminded everyone why he is arguably the best player on the planet right now. His incredible shot-making abilities were on full display as his eight-made threes helped him reach 10,000 career points off his three-point makes alone. His 50 points, meanwhile, tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most 50-point games from a player above the age of 30 as Curry has now accomplished the feat seven times.

Steph is happy with his performance but frustrated with another loss on the road pic.twitter.com/addxgwZ9oE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Steve Kerr compares Steph's performance tonight to a pitcher throwing a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/Mz5LCB2fR4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Curry showed off the full arsenal on Wednesday night as he got the job done with acrobatic driving and insane shot-making highlighted during his 21-point third quarter. Golden State of Mind’s Joe Viray eloquently detailed Curry’s basketball brilliance in his latest article

Via Golden State of Mind:

When defenses oscillate between the spectrum of ballscreen coverages, Curry seemingly has an answer for all of them. Switching a big that is unaccustomed and uncomfortable with guarding out on the perimeter allows Curry to lick his chops, knowing that he completely dictates the matchup If defenses opt to meet him up higher at the level of the screen — or commit to a full two-man coverage onto him — he has the vision and passing to deliver the ball to release valves Sometimes, it doesn’t even matter that defenses are bringing their big higher up on screens. Curry takes advantage of the panic and slow feet by splitting the coverage and finding himself with an open lane to the rim, where he’s finishing at a career-high rate of 75.2%.

The Warriors missed out on a big opportunity to own the tie breaker against the Clippers as they now fall to sixth in the standings with a record of 36-34. Golden State will attempt to make up for the loss as they head out east to take on the Atlanta Hawks for Friday’s first night of a back-to-back.

