The Golden State Warriors are extremely shorthanded at the moment, and they might get a whole lot more shorthanded, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is currently listed as “questionable” for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in the team’s injury report.

Curry is dealing with left thumb soreness, which means he likely jammed the thumb on his non-shooting hand during his spectacular 50-point performance in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

In addition to Curry’s status, starting center Kevon Looney is also making an appearance on the injury report due to lower back soreness, though his status is listed as “probable.”

At this point it’s probably easier to list the players who are available for the Warriors than the ones who aren’t. Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins are out for the season due to surgeries. Gary Payton II hasn’t played since the Warriors acquired him at the deadline, and won’t be re-evaluated until next week. Draymond Green is suspended for Friday’s game after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. Andrew Wiggins will miss his 14th consecutive game due to family matters. Anthony Lamb has used up all 50 of his two-way contract games. Ty Jerome still has three games left, but unless the Warriors use their final roster spot — either by converting Lamb or by signing another player — Jerome isn’t allowed to play.

That leaves just seven players that are for sure available against the Hawks: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, and the seldomly-used youngsters, Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. And that’s before we account for the fact that the Dubs will be playing on the road, where they currently have a nine-game losing streak, having not secured a win since beating the Oklahoma City Thunder all the way back in January.

Needless to say, not having Curry (or Looney) would really, really hurt.