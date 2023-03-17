How to watch Warriors at Hawks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Atlanta and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State will once again try to put their road woes behind them after losing their ninth-straight away game on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, 134-126. Atlanta finds themselves in a similar situation as they look to bounce back from their two-game losing streak which includes a 136-115 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The last time these two teams met was right after New Years Day on Jan. 2, 2023. It was a double overtime thriller in which a severely underhanded Warriors team won by a score of 143-141, thanks in large to a 54-point performance from Klay Thompson and a game-winning layup by Kevon Looney.

Similar to that game, the Warriors come into Friday’s matchup against the Hawks with several key players listed as out. The most notable among them is Draymond Green who received his 16th technical foul on Wednesday — leading to an automatic one-game suspension. Along with Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Andrew Wiggins all remain out, while Stephen Curry popped onto the injury report as questionable with thumb soreness on Thursday.

Without Green and the other key Warriors perimeter defenders, Friday’s matchup becomes significantly tougher as the Hawks rank 10th in the league in offensive rating at 114.7. That being said, Atlanta is still adjusting to their new head coach Quin Snyder who is 3-5 in his first eight games with the team.

By now, Golden State is used to playing underhanded, and not only that, they’ve had some of their best wins of the season when people doubted them the most. Hopefully they can do it again as they look to stay competitive in the compact Western Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Regular Season Game #71

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 – 34) at Atlanta Hawks (34 - 35)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)