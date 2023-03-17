The Golden State Warriors are on the road tonight to visit the Atlanta Hawks, and they have a forgettable task on their hands: they’re attempting to avoid a 10th consecutive road defeat. Unfortunately they’re starting behind the eight ball, as they have a stacked injury report ... which the Hawks do not.

Here’s the full report.

Warriors

Out — Draymond Green (league suspension)

Draymond is missing the game after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was optimistic that the tech would be rescinded, but it will not be. The upside is that the suspension will save the Warriors more than $700,000. The downside is .... no Draymond Green.

From here on out, Green will be suspended for every other technical foul until the playoffs. Then the techs will reset, with suspensions occurring after seven techs.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist fracture)

Brutal news on Wednesday that Iguodala had fractured his wrist and will undergo surgery next week. Not the way we hoped the season would end for him.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Still no word on when Wiggins, who has been out for over a month, will return. Hoping he and his family are OK.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

GPII will be reevaluated on Thursday. Hopefully he’s back shortly after that because ... well ... the Warriors sure could use him.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Suspect we won’t have any news on Rollins until well into the offseason.

Questionable — Steph Curry (left thumb soreness)

Curry must have jammed his thumb during his masterful 50-point performance in LA on Wednesday, because he popped up on the the injury report yesterday. It’s safe to say the Dubs don’t stand much of a chance if he doesn’t play.

Probable — Kevon Looney (lower back soreness)

Looney stall hasn’t missed a game since the 2020-21 season, and I don’t anticipate that changing today.

Hawks

Out — Jalen Johnson (left hamstring tightness)

A former first-round pick, Johnson has flashed some signs of being a quality player in his second pro season. This will be just the sixth game this year that he hasn’t played in.

Out — Tyrese Martin (G League assignment)

Fun fact: Martin, a rookie, was technically drafted by the Warriors with the 51st pick in June. The Dubs traded the pick and cash to Atlanta in exchange for their second-round pick, which Golden State used on Rollins. Like so many second-round picks, the pick used on Martin has really gotten around. It originally belonged to the Toronto Raptors, who traded it to the Philadelphia 76ers, who sent it to the Warriors in the Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III trade. And then the Warriors sent it to Atlanta. Second-round picks, everyone!

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors.