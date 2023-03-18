Preview: Warriors head to Memphis to face Morant-less Grizzlies

Wellp yesterday was NOT a great St. Patrick’s Day for the Golden State Warriors, who took yet another road loss. This time it was at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, who outscored the Dubs 127-119 in Georgia.

That loss encapsulated much of how GSW’s road contests have gone this year: they scored plenty, but their defense surrendered too many points to keep up. That drops them 7-28 away from Chase Center, with another tough road contest looming ahead today against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

March 18th, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The last time the Warriors clashed with the Grizz, Memphis was missing their star player Ja Morant. It didn’t matter though, as the Grizzlies roared to a 131-110 beatdown over the defending champions. And you can probably guess that was a road game for Golden State.

The Warriors won’t have the services of All-Star Andrew Wiggins or major rotational piece Gary Payton II for this contest. Neither will they have Andre Iguodala who is sidelined with a fractured wrist. That’s three of their smartest, grittiest, athletic hoopers who will not be able to affect this game today.

They’re a different team when they have those guys; but apparently until they return this team is just going to be in nonstop shootouts on the road, trying to win with their offense. And good vibes!

Donte believes the Warriors get down on themselves too quickly on the road pic.twitter.com/7WTGzs86D4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile the Grizzlies are flying high after a stunning 29-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs last night. Here’s an excerpt from our Spurs’ blog buddy Pounding the Rock on this collapse:

Glass half empty outlook, this is one of the more brutal losses of the season. Turning the ball over with sloppy play, and letting the Grizzlies hang around by getting out in transition, and finding easy buckets in the paint. The Grizz turned San Antonio over 20 times, and outscored them 60 to 34 in the paint. Everything the Silver and Black did so well in the first half, was outdone by doing the opposite of it in the second.

These Grizzlies are tough! They’re physical and athletic and will not stop attacking. If the Warriors win this contest today, it will be one of the more stirring victories of the season. And if they lose? They’ll make it harder on themselves to keep up in the wild wild Western Conference playoff race.