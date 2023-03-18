How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in Memphis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Preview: Warriors head to Memphis to face Morant-less Grizzlies. https://t.co/JgzMbXSMqA pic.twitter.com/90WJiDPIPa — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 18, 2023

As has been the case all season, Golden State continues to struggle on the road after losing their tenth consecutive away game during last night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, 127-119. Memphis, meanwhile, has found their groove as of late, winning four out of their last five games including yesterday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, 126-120.

The regular season series between the Warriors and Grizzlies is currently 2-1 in favor of Golden State. These games have been highly dramatic both on and off the court as the disdain between them continues to grow. That being said, the Grizzlies came out on top when these two teams last played each other a week ago, beating the Warriors by a score of 131-110.

Draymond and Dillon Brooks getting chippy pic.twitter.com/a3QCKBUzhl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

After playing underhanded over the past two games, Golden State gets a bit of a reprieve as they welcome back forward Draymond Green. The Warriors’ defensive ace returns to the team after serving a one-game suspension for receiving his 16th technical foul. The Warriors, however, will continue to be without Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Ryan Rollins who are all listed as out on the injury report.

Memphis is dealing with key players out of their lineup as well. Most significant among them is superstar point guard Ja Morant who is still serving his eight-game suspension from the league. Meanwhile, their front court is without leading rebounder Steven Adams and rotational big Brandon Clarke as both remain out for the regular season.

While the Warriors’ road woes have been well-documented, the Grizzlies, on the other hand, are the second-best home team in the league with a record of 28-5. Golden State has a huge obstacle ahead of them if they’re hoping to avoid falling back down to .500 on the season, but they tend to play up for big games, especially when a revenge narrative is involved such as this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Regular Season Game #72

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 – 35) at Atlanta Grizzlies (42 - 27)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)