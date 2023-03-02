Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now as they currently ride the momentum of a three-game winning streak. Adding to that, Golden State may be getting some much-needed reinforcements soon as it was announced yesterday that All-Star guard Stephen Curry could possibly return as soon as next week after ramping up his activity in practice.

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Golden State’s general manager Bob Myers gave an update on Andrew Wiggins during an interview he did with 95.7 The Game. The Warriors have respectfully given Wiggins all the space he needs as he continues to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. The former All-Star has missed the past five games, but Myers says that he does not believe the absence will be long-term.

Via 95.7 The Game:

Myers joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Wednesday to shed a little bit of light on how long we can expect Wiggins to remain sidelined. According to Myers, Golden State isn’t expecting Wiggins to be out for a long time or the rest of the season. “I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers told Daryle ‘The Guru’ Johnson and John Dickinson (filling in for Matt Steinmetz). “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much – it’s his private life – he will do.”

The return of Curry and Wiggins will be just what the Warriors need as they attempt to separate from the pack in the tight Western Conference standings. With 20 games remaining in the regular season, it gives them just enough time to find a rhythm and hopefully establish some positive momentum heading into the postseason.

In the meantime, the Warriors will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. With a record of 32-30, Golden State could potentially move three games above .500 for the first time all season with a victory on Thursday.

