The Golden State Warriors are getting set to host the Los Angeles Clippers, who are looking a little different these days, having added Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, and Mason Plumlee. A win today would give the Dubs a four-game winning streak, which would be their longest since rattling off five straight wins on a stretch that covered Christmas and New Years.

The injury report for the game isn’t particularly notable. It’s mostly the usual suspects, though it’s nice to see that Draymond Green isn’t mentioned on it. Let’s jump in.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

It’s the 10th straight game that Curry will have missed with this injury, but there’s good news: he’s expected to return sometime next week!

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Bob Myers offered a very modest update on Wednesday about Wiggins, who is missing his sixth consecutive game. Pretty much all that Myers revealed is that he doesn’t expect Wiggins to miss the rest of the season.

As always, our thoughts are with Wiggins and his family, as they deal with what seems like a pretty serious situation.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

The return is coming. I can feel it.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

He’ll be re-evaluated soon, and hopefully we get some good news.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No new info here.

Probable — Jordan Poole (left knee contusion)

Poole was placed on the injury report on Wednesday, and he stays there on game day. It doesn’t seem like it’s much to worry about though, since he’s listed as probable. Poole is one of just two Warriors (Kevon Looney is the other) to play in all 62 of the team’s games this season.

Clippers

Nothing!

The Clippers list their G League assignments on their injury report, though those are often inaccurate (two-way contracts Keaton Wallace and Moussa Diabate, as well as Jason Preston and Brandon Boston Jr. are listed as being on assignment). But LA doesn’t have a single player listed as out, questionable, or probable due to injuries.

Update: Center Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) and froward Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) have since been added to the injury report, and are listed as questionable.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!