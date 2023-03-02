How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night for their fourth game of this current five-game homestand. The game is scheduled to be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State has been playing well recently, winning their last three games including Tuesday night’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, 123-105. Los Angeles, meanwhile, finds themselves in the opposite situation, losers of three in a row since coming out of the All-Star Break including their most recent 108-101 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Tonight’s game will be the third matchup between the Warriors and Clippers this season. The regular season series is currently tied at one game apiece. The Warriors beat the Clippers the first time these teams met, but they lost the latest matchup played right before the break by a score of 134-124.

Golden State enters tonight’s game with their usual players out including Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole is expected to play despite being listed on the injury report with a left knee injury. His game-high 29 points were critical in the Dubs’ comeback victory over the Blazers, and his offensive scoring punch will surely be needed once again tonight.

Jordan Poole is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Popped up on the injury report with a left knee contusion. He’s appeared in all 62 games this season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2023

Since coming out of the All-Star Break, the Clippers are 12th in offensive rating but rank 26th in defensive rating according to NBA.com. They have also been trying to get newly acquired point guard Russell Westbrook acclimated to the team during this stretch. Although Westbrook has been playing better since arriving to the Clippers, the team has yet to win a game with him in the lineup.

With the Warriors attempting to be three games above .500 for the first time all season, look for the team to take this game with a sense of urgency and keep their current winning streak alive.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #63

Who: Golden State Warriors (32 - 30) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33 - 31)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)