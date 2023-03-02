Steph Curry to return Sunday

The long wait is almost over. After an extended absence following a lower leg injury, Steph Curry is set to return to the court on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers to kick off a three-game road trip.

Golden State was in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night when national reporter Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT broke the news.

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

Curry has been out for a month after suffering the injury during a February 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, meaning Curry will have missed 11 straight games before he takes the court in Southern California. Considering that some feared his injury would be season ending, it’s hard to be too upset about how it played out, especially since the Warriors have surprisingly held their own in Curry’s absence and, at the time of writing this, have escaped the play-in tournament.

Assuming there are no setbacks, Curry will join the Warriors for game No. 65. Between this injury, his shoulder injury, and rest, he will have only played in 38 of the team’s 64 games. If you want to point to why the Warriors have struggled so much, those 26 absences — plus 26 and counting for Andrew Wiggins — has to be near the top of the list.

But that’s a story for another day. Today we celebrate that Curry is nearing a return, just in time to help the Dubs for a final push down the stretch.