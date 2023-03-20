Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their final back-to-back of the season this past weekend. The Warriors lost both games and extended their road losing streak to a season-high eleven-straight losses. The first game resulted in a 127-119 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, followed by another 133-119 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Golden State has gone almost two months without a win on the road as their last victory dates all the way back to Jan. 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Donte believes the Warriors get down on themselves too quickly on the road pic.twitter.com/7WTGzs86D4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2023

Saturday’s loss was particularly frustrating given that it came against the Warriors’ favorite “not a rivalry” opponent, the Grizzlies. The game featured a lot of trash talking, however this one between Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks near the end of the fourth quarter took all the headlines.

Klay counts to 4



Klay and Dillon Brooks at the end of Warriors-Grizzlies game pic.twitter.com/pcgn1CFM73 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

The drama didn’t stop there as Thompson and Brooks continued their trash talk during postgame pressers – adding more fuel to the fire as the disdain between these two teams becomes more and more palpable.

Dillon Brooks: "I own a lot of real estate in San Francisco." pic.twitter.com/7Aawj6N7Yv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 19, 2023

Klay dismisses Dillon Brooks



Read more » https://t.co/v3b0WBzSC8 pic.twitter.com/tFpMkPaUrE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 19, 2023

With only ten games remaining in the regular season, Golden State finds themselves back at the .500 mark yet again. The Warriors currently lead the Thunder by a half game for the seventh spot, while only having a one game cushion separating them from the eleventh seeded Utah Jazz. Every game becomes that much more significant down the stretch as the team continues to fight for their postseason lives.

