Preview: Road weary Warriors head to Houston to face Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are back on the grind, folks! Unfortunately it’s another accursed road game, the bane of Golden State’s existence this season. The reigning, defending, heavyweight champs of the basketball world have a 36-36 record on the season. That’s not horrendous, but it’s also putting the squad towards the bottom end of a heated Western Conference playoff race.

Currently the team sits in the 7th seed out West. The last time I did this much desperate standings watching outside of a pandemic affected year was probably the 2006-2007 Warriors. That heroic squad sneaked into the playoffs as an 8th seed and shocked the #1 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Out of curiosity I looked up the We Believe team’s record after 72 games: 33-39. So hey, at least these Warriors are doing better than that?

March 20th, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

WARRIORS INJURY REPORT ahead of tonight’s game:

Kevon Looney - questionable, low back soreness

GPII - OUT

Andre Iguodala - OUT

Ryan Rollins - OUT

Andrew Wiggins - OUT



Loon has been on several injury reports recently due to back issues but hasn’t yet missed a game. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 20, 2023

The Houston Rockets are one of the few teams who actually aren’t involved at all with the glut of Western teams fighting to make the playoffs. They’re blissfully traveling through the deep end of the standings like a pack of young bottom feeding crabs. They’ve won 18 games so far this season, boasting a youth movement with only three rostered players born before 1999.

They’re basically fielding a team of basketball players who were born around the same time Will Smith’s Wild Wild West movie came out. Frank Kaminsky and Boban Marjanovic are their veterans; if there was ever a team that the Warriors could get a road win against, Dub Nation has to hope it’s these Rockets.

‼️New Article Now Live‼️

The Houston Rockets Are Fully Embracing the Tank; Or Are They?



Check it out: https://t.co/pg70TBel32 — Clutch City Link (@ClutchCityLink) March 19, 2023

And back in November Houston actually gave the Dubs one of their 7 precious road victories this season. The Dubs have beaten the Rockets three times this season so far, and nine straight times overall. The last time these two teams squared off, Klay Thompson put up a blistering 42 points.

Klay Thompson LIT up the Rockets from deep



42 points

12-of-19 FG

12-of-17 3PT



He now has the most career games with 12+ threes (3 games). pic.twitter.com/ktF1Yy4kif — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

The Dubs could use another virtuoso performance from their star two-guard to make sure they take care of business against Houston’s young squad. Surely the Dubs can’t lose ANOTHER road game...right? RIGHT?!