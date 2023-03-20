 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Road weary Warriors head to Houston to face Rockets

Will Golden State knock off the Rockets for the 10th straight time?

By Daniel Hardee
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back on the grind, folks! Unfortunately it’s another accursed road game, the bane of Golden State’s existence this season. The reigning, defending, heavyweight champs of the basketball world have a 36-36 record on the season. That’s not horrendous, but it’s also putting the squad towards the bottom end of a heated Western Conference playoff race.

Currently the team sits in the 7th seed out West. The last time I did this much desperate standings watching outside of a pandemic affected year was probably the 2006-2007 Warriors. That heroic squad sneaked into the playoffs as an 8th seed and shocked the #1 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Out of curiosity I looked up the We Believe team’s record after 72 games: 33-39. So hey, at least these Warriors are doing better than that?

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

March 20th, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Houston Rockets are one of the few teams who actually aren’t involved at all with the glut of Western teams fighting to make the playoffs. They’re blissfully traveling through the deep end of the standings like a pack of young bottom feeding crabs. They’ve won 18 games so far this season, boasting a youth movement with only three rostered players born before 1999.

They’re basically fielding a team of basketball players who were born around the same time Will Smith’s Wild Wild West movie came out. Frank Kaminsky and Boban Marjanovic are their veterans; if there was ever a team that the Warriors could get a road win against, Dub Nation has to hope it’s these Rockets.

And back in November Houston actually gave the Dubs one of their 7 precious road victories this season. The Dubs have beaten the Rockets three times this season so far, and nine straight times overall. The last time these two teams squared off, Klay Thompson put up a blistering 42 points.

The Dubs could use another virtuoso performance from their star two-guard to make sure they take care of business against Houston’s young squad. Surely the Dubs can’t lose ANOTHER road game...right? RIGHT?!

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Rockets?

view results
  • 77%
    Warriors, Houston is awful
    (47 votes)
  • 22%
    Rockets, Golden State doesn’t win on the road
    (14 votes)
61 votes total Vote Now

