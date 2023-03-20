How to watch Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip with a Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in Houston and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is currently on a three-game losing streak after suffering losses in both ends of their back-to-back this past weekend. This includes their most recent game— a frustrating 133-119 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Houston, meanwhile, has played well as of late, winning three out of their last four games. That being said, they lost their latest matchup on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-107.

Golden State hopes to end their road woes tonight before becoming the first defending champions to lose 12-straight road games since the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls. Fortunately for them, this Rockets matchup couldn’t have come at a better time as the Warriors have beat Houston in nine consecutive games — including three times this season.

The Warriors loss to the Grizzlies Saturday was their 11th straight road loss.



That's the 2nd-longest road losing streak by a defending champion in NBA history.



The Bulls lost 12 straight road games in 1998-99. pic.twitter.com/eSZ95aSK6K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2023

After a full day of rest from their latest back-to-back, the Warriors should have their usual assortment of players available to them for tonight’s matchup. However, as was the case in previous games, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Ryan Rollins all remain out, while starting center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable due to lower back soreness.

Tonight’s game is very winnable matchup for the Warriors. Houston is the second-worst team in the NBA with a record of 18-53 and ranks second to last in overall net rating (-8.0) according to NBA.com. Hot shooting nights from deep have destroyed the Warriors’ defense on the road this season, however, the Rockets are 29th in the league in three-point percentage (32.8%) which should help cover for that weakness. Look for Golden State to come out firing in this one as they hope to put an end to this current road skid.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Regular Season Game #73

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 – 36) at Houston Rockets (18 - 53)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)