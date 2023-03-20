The Golden State Warriors are hoping that tonight is the night they can snap their nearly two-month long road winning drought. They’re off in Eastern Texas, taking on the tanking but pesky Houston Rockets.

Let’s hope they can get it done. And let’s take a look at the injury report for both teams.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Still no word on when (or if) Wiggins will return. Still only good thoughts being sent to him and his family.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

GPII is set to be reevaluated in a few days. Here’s hoping it brings good news. The Dubs sure could use him.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist fracture)

Iguodala should have surgery at some point this week. Presumably we’ll get a timeline on him after that.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Haven’t had a Rollins update in a while, though that’s not surprising.

Questionable — Kevon Looney (low back soreness)

Poor Looney probably just needs a week off, but with the Warriors so banged up, the iron man keeps playing in games. He still hasn’t missed a game, regular or postseason, since the 2020-21 season.

Rockets

Out — Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury management)

Tate doesn’t get enough attention for being an undrafted player who has turned himself into a quality role player. Unfortunately injuries have taken much of his third NBA season from him, as he’s been limited to just 31 games.

Questionable — Jalen Green (left thigh contusion)

The second overall pick in 2021, Green keeps showing flashes of the superstar he can be, as he’s averaging 22.0 points per game in his second season. But he’s wildly inefficient at this stage in his career, and has a disastrous assist-to-turnover ratio for a guard. So there’s still work to be done.

Questionable — Alperen Şengün (illness)

Şengün was my white whale in the 2021 draft, and I was hopeful that the Warriors would take him with one of their two lottery picks ... instead, he fell outside of the lottery, where Houston nabbed him at No. 16. He’s made the Rockets look very smart, as he’s averaging 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game in his second pro season.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!