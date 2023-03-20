Recap: Warriors shock the world and win a road game against the Rockets

Breathe easy Dub Nation, the Golden State Warriors did the unthinkable and won a road game! That’s right folks, they scratched out an entertaining 121-108 victory over the scrappy Houston Rockets deep in Texas.

The Splash Bros had a vintage performance, lighting up the Rox for a combined 59 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Warriors' two trips to Houston came at needed times this season. They opened 0-7 on the road, picked up first road win in Houston. Entered tonight on an 11-game road losing streak. Just beat the Rockets again. Record: 37-36. Trip ends in Dallas on Wednesday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2023

The Warriors got a great game out of Kevon Looney, who rumbled to a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga tallied 17 points off of the bench and provided a wonderful dose of springy athleticism against the Rockets’ cadre of youth.

Tari Eason led Houston in scoring with 21 points, but his team was undone by poor shooting beyond the arc. They were shackled to 10-of-36 (27.8%) shooting from beyond the arc, which is a major departure from how road teams were lighting up Golden State this whole season from deep. It was refreshing to see some of those deep bombs actually not land in crippling succession against the road weary Warriors as has been the case SO MANY TIMES this season.

Whew, the Warriors snap an 11-game road losing streak by beating the worst team in the Western Conference. It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a victory in a must-win. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 21, 2023

The Dubs won’t get to revel in this victory for long, as they’re back at it again Wednesday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks. That game has major seeding implications for two teams wrestling to stay out of the play-in tournament out West.

But at least for one night, the Warriors reminded themselves that it is indeed possible to send an opposing crowd home sad with a loss.