The Golden State Warriors won their first road game in nearly two months on Monday, besting the Houston Rockets in a game that felt like a must-win. Now they’re heading some 250 miles north to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, as they seek just their second road winning streak of the season.

And there’s good news on that front. Two players who have been pretty banged up lately are likely to play in the game. Yes, the starting frontcourt of Draymond Green (who is hampered by right wrist soreness) and Kevon Looney (who has been dealing with lower back soreness for a while) is listed as “probable” on the latest injury report. So, barring any unforeseen setbacks, we’ll be seeing those two suit up on Wednesday night in a game that is critical for the standings.

The Dubs currently hold the sixth and final playoff spot, but sit just half a game ahead of the Mavs, who sit in the first spot of the play-in tournament. That makes it a pretty important game. And Golden State has quite an advantage, because not only are their two frontcourt starters listed as “probable,” but Dallas’ two All-Stars — superscorers Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving — are both listed as “questionable” for the game.

Looney and Green have been critical lately. Looney, who has played in every game this season (after playing in every game last season) is the team’s only true center, and has developed into one of the top rebounders in the league: he has the third-highest rebounding rate in the NBA, and leads the association in total offensive rebounds. And Green remains one of the top defensive players alive, and the key factor behind every strong defensive performance by Golden State.

Here’s hoping that their presumed presence can drive the Dubs to a second-straight win.