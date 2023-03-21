Andre Iguodala had successful surgery on his fractured left wrist

The Golden State Warriors just announced that Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, recently underwent successful surgery.

Since the re-evaluation will take place in four weeks, Iguodala is virtually done for the regular season, with his playoff availability still up in the air.

Even though Iguodala is the second oldest player in the league at 39 years old, he’s still a presence the Warriors could use on the court. With a wing room that is currently depleted due to the absences of Andrew Wiggins (personal matter) and Gary Payton II (core muscle surgery recovery), Iguodala’s setback is the latest hurdle the team has to climb.

Because of the lack of wings, Steve Kerr has had to throw out funky three-guard lineups that have been defensively compromised. Even if he’s not as spry as he was during his younger years, Iguodala’s sharp mind and experience – especially within this Warriors scheme – still have significant value.

Until his return (if the Warriors go deep enough to reach that point, that is), the team will have to settle for his role as a veteran locker-room presence.