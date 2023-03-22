Karl-Anthony Towns set to return tonight vs. Hawks after missing 51 games

A key piece is set to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

After missing 51 games due to a Grade 3 calf strain that occurred back in November 28, Karl-Anthony Towns is making his long-awaited return.

After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nine games remaining as T'Wolves battle for playoff positioning. pic.twitter.com/t7rxbqJ5ww — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2023

With the Wolves ninth in the Western Conference as of this writing, Towns’ return couldn’t have come at a better time for them. With momentum on their side — they recently survived a 57-point explosion from Julius Randle to take a hard-fought 140-134 win against the New York Knicks — having one of their stars coming back to reinforce them is certainly good news.

In only 21 games, Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He’s shooting 61.8% on twos (a career high), 32.5% on 5.6 threes per game (a career-low percentage), and is putting up a true shooting mark of 62.5%.

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Wolves on Sunday, March 26 in San Francisco, in what is set to be another important matchup between two teams squeezed tightly together in the chaos of the West. Towns provides a floor-spacing element that has historically given the Warriors — particularly Kevon Looney — considerable trouble in the past.

If Towns returns to form right away, the Warriors may have their work cut out for them on Sunday.