Good Morning Dub Nation,

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for the Golden State Warriors, but with less than ten games remaining, the team enters the final stretch of the season as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a record of 37-36, the Warriors have a thin grasp on the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings. However, the challenge to will his team to the playoffs has inspired the competitive fire of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, while also serving as a reminder of their tumultuous struggles throughout the season.

Steph describes where the Warriors are in the standings as "inspiring and depressing" pic.twitter.com/kxJFpt9NN3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2023

The Warriors have faced their fair share of obstacles since winning the NBA Finals last season. Whether it was the offseason practice incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the early struggles of the bench unit, the numerous injuries to key players, the almost rescinded trade of Gary Payton II, the mysterious absence of Andrew Wiggins, or the historic dichotomy of their home and road records; the fact that Golden State has an opportunity to avoid the play-in game and possibly move as high as the fourth seed is nothing short of a miracle.

This speaks to the compact nature of the Western Conference standings this season. While the top three teams have solidified their place in the West, the remainder of the conference is jockeying for position as only three games separate the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns (38-33) from the last play-in spot currently held by the Utah Jazz (35-36).

With the Warriors hoping to avoid falling any further in the standings, tonight’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks becomes that much more pivotal. Golden State leads Dallas by just half a game, but a victory on Wednesday night would give the Warriors a valuable tiebreaker which could play a huge factor by the end of the season.

The Warriors’ “Championship DNA” has proven to overcome the toughest of obstacles throughout this past decade. Facing adversity has previously helped the team build the toughness required for postseason play, so it will be interesting to see if this current iteration of the team has what it takes to surpass the latest challenge in front of them.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: