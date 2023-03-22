Preview: Warriors head to Dallas for tiebreaker game against Mavs

Why is the NBA forcing the reigning, defending champion Golden State Warriors to continue to play road games? Look, it’s clear the champs are dismal away from Chase Center: they have an 8-29 record. Why do we have to keep forcing this dynasty to play in front of thirsty opposing fans who know the most important game of the year is whenever Stephen Curry and the guys come to town?

Oh that’s right, because the Warriors can only play 41 games at home every regular season. Wellp, good thing that the Dubs are coming off a road win over the Houston Rockets Monday. Now they might as well go for road win #9 in Dallas!

March 22nd, 2023 | 4:30 PM PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: 95.7 The Game

For Warriors tonight: Draymond Green (R wrist) and Kevon Looney (low back) both listed as probable



For Mavericks: Kyrie Irving (R foot soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable but Luka Dončić (L quad strain) is upgraded to probable — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 22, 2023

These two teams are jostling in a highly competitive Western Conference playoff rush. The Dubs are the sixth seed somehow despite being terrible away from Chase Center, while the Mavericks are holding on for dear life in the eighth spot.

After the Warriors vanquished Dallas in the Western Conference Finals last season en route to their fourth title of their dynastic run, the Mavericks have reloaded by adding star hooper Kyrie Irving alongside face of the franchise Luka Doncic. Both of those guys are a serious handful to deal with, and the Dubs are notorious for playing horrendous defense on the road this season.

Of course it’d help if they had supreme defensive stoppers Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II to bolster their point of attack defense, but those guys aren’t available tonight. ALL HANDS ON DECK!

By the way, these two teams have already squared off twice this season, splitting the contests with both squads winning their home game.

Ruh roh this game has tiebreaker implications in case these two teams end up with the same record! It’s about as big as a March game can get for a defending champion; let’s see how the champs respond.