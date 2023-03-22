How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will play a pivotal Western Conference showdown against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Dallas and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Preview: Warriors head to Dallas for tiebreaker game against Mavs. BIG ROAD GAME FOR THE CHAMPS! https://t.co/OPtArv7mil pic.twitter.com/qMpcEwUqAZ — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 22, 2023

Golden State has briefly put their road woes to rest after ending their 11-game road losing streak with a big win against the Houston Rockets, 121-108. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a three-game road trip that ended with Monday night’s 112-108 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks is perhaps the biggest game of the season for the Warriors. With the season series tied at one game apiece, tonight’s winner will own a valuable tie breaker which is especially meaningful considering Golden State leads Dallas by just half a game for the sixth seed in the West.

The Warriors will have their usual players available, meanwhile, the Mavericks will likely be welcoming back All-Star guard Luka Doncic who has missed the past five games due to a thigh injury. However, their newly acquired point guard Kyrie Irving is still listed as questionable alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. and Markieff Morris.

Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors.



Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) all remain questionable. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 22, 2023

This will be a true test for the Warriors who are looking to end this five-game road trip on a high note despite a record of 8-29 in away games this season. Making matters worse, Dallas has been particularly hot shooting the ball from deep as of late — one of the Warriors’ biggest weaknesses on the road this season. A recent article from Mavs Moneyball detailed Dallas’ shooting percentages since acquiring Irving at the trade deadline.

Via Mavs Moneyball:

Yes, despite the losing — including Monday night’s disappointing loss in Memphis — the Mavericks are absolutely shooting the hell out of the ball, so much as you can shoot hell out of a basketball. Irving made his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then the Mavericks as a team are averaging 16.6 made three pointers per game at a 40.1 percent clip. That made threes per game mark, if it held for the course of the season, would be just below the all-time record set by the Utah Jazz in 2021, where they made 16.7 threes per game. Dallas is second in the league in made threes per game since Feb. 8, right behind the scorching Boston Celtics.

With a huge opportunity to move up in the standings, tonight’s game is as close to a must-win matchup as possible. The Warriors need to approach this game with the same energy levels that they show at home, otherwise, a spot in the play-in game becomes more and more likely to end this season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Regular Season Game #74

Who: Golden State Warriors (37 – 36) at Dallas Mavericks (36 - 36)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)