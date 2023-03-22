The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to visit the Dallas Mavericks in a contest that will cap off a five-game road trip. It’s a chance for the Dubs to find a little momentum, and put together a road winning streak for just the second time this season.

More importantly, it’s a massive game in the standings. The Warriors are currently 37-36, occupying the sixth spot in the West, which is the final guaranteed playoff position. The Mavs are just a half-game back at 36-36, which places them at eighth in the West, and in the play-in tournament.

Crucially, this is the third and final game between the Warriors and Mavs, who split the first two games. Whoever wins this game will hold the tiebreaker should the two teams end the season with identical records ... which is certainly a possible scenario.

In other words, it would be great for multiple reasons if Golden State wins. It’s the difference between being 1.5 games ahead of Dallas with a tiebreaker, and being 0.5 games behind Dallas without one.

So let’s see what the injury report looks like.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

The Warriors released an injury update on Tuesday saying that Iguodala had undergone successful surgery, and would be re-evaluated in four weeks. That means there’s still a chance he returns this season ... just not this regular season.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Still no idea when Wiggins, who is missing his 17th straight game, will return. It’s definitely fair to start wondering if the Warriors can survive without him.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

I believe we should get a GPII update tomorrow, which is exciting!

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No updates on Rollins, and probably won’t get any for a while.

Probable — Draymond Green (right wrist soreness)

Draymond has been a staple of the injury report for the Warriors this year, despite playing in 64 of the team’s 73 games so far. He has said it’s the time of year to play through things, so I certainly expect that he’ll be out there in a critical game.

Probable — Kevon Looney (lower back soreness)

Looney has been on the injury report for quite a while now due to his back, but still hasn’t missed a game since the 2020-21 season.

Mavericks

Questionable — Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness)

The Warriors haven’t faced Dallas since they acquired their controversial second star at the deadline. It will be exciting to see Irving in a Mavs jersey against the Dubs, but no one in Warriorsland will be shedding a tear if he can’t suit up for this game.

Questionable — Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-covid illness)

The son of a Warriors legend, Hardaway has had a bounce back year with his jump shot, making 37.6% of his threes, after just 33.6% in an injury-shortened season a year ago. He’s been a critical third perimeter scorer for Dallas.

Questionable — Markieff Morris (left knee soreness)

Morris came over with Irving in the February trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but he’s played just 24 minutes for his new team. Dallas is, remarkably, the eighth NBA team that Morris has suited up for in his career (his twin brother Marcus has played for six teams).

Probable — Luka Dončić (left thigh strain)

Dončić was listed as questionable yesterday, but updated to probable today. The superstar, who just turned 24, has missed Dallas’ last five games. needless to say, his status for this game is absolutely vital.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!