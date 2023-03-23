 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 3/23/23: Steve Kerr and Steph Curry react to ‘weird’ play in Warriors win over Mavs

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors won their most important game of the regular season on Wednesday night by beating the Dallas Mavericks, 127-125. Not only was it the second time that the Warriors won consecutive road games all season, but the pivotal victory also gave them sole control of the sixth seed in the West and a precious tie breaker over the Mavericks.

Despite the positive outcome, all of the attention after the game centered around a controversial play late in the third quarter where Dallas – not realizing that the Warriors had possession of the ball – had all their players on the wrong side of the floor, resulting in the easiest two points of Kevon Looney’s career.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban did what all fans do when their team suffers from a bad officiating call and immediately went to Twitter to vent his frustrations while also explaining what happened from the Mavericks’ perspective.

Shortly after, the game’s officiating crew gave their side of the story during their nightly Pool Report interview.

Although the Warriors were initially confused by the play, they were all smiles when discussing it during their postgame pressers.

The Mavericks are expected to file a formal protest against the game, however, the chances of it working out are slim as a protest has been successful only six times in NBA history according to ESPN. Draymond Green gets the last laugh as the Warriors officially put this five-game road trip behind them.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind