The Golden State Warriors won their most important game of the regular season on Wednesday night by beating the Dallas Mavericks, 127-125. Not only was it the second time that the Warriors won consecutive road games all season, but the pivotal victory also gave them sole control of the sixth seed in the West and a precious tie breaker over the Mavericks.

Despite the positive outcome, all of the attention after the game centered around a controversial play late in the third quarter where Dallas – not realizing that the Warriors had possession of the ball – had all their players on the wrong side of the floor, resulting in the easiest two points of Kevon Looney’s career.

This is the play after @mcuban says Dallas was not notified by the officials that after the initial call of Mavs possession it was reversed during a TO to Warriors ball. You can see no one defends. Commentary & video @mattnahigian #MFFL #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kcv4qqckxo — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 23, 2023

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban did what all fans do when their team suffers from a bad officiating call and immediately went to Twitter to vent his frustrations while also explaining what happened from the Mavericks’ perspective.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

Shortly after, the game’s officiating crew gave their side of the story during their nightly Pool Report interview.

Although the Warriors were initially confused by the play, they were all smiles when discussing it during their postgame pressers.

Steve Kerr runs through his thoughts on the Mavs being on the wrong side of the court during the bizarre ATO pic.twitter.com/2bIID0z70m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

"It was weird, but it was clear what was going on from our standpoint."



Steph shares his perspective on the odd ATO pic.twitter.com/7KMq1b0gir — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Loon wasn't sure what happened on the ATO, but he's happy with the points pic.twitter.com/ugHSyXLuRY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

The Mavericks are expected to file a formal protest against the game, however, the chances of it working out are slim as a protest has been successful only six times in NBA history according to ESPN. Draymond Green gets the last laugh as the Warriors officially put this five-game road trip behind them.

Draymond Green on the Mavs' formal protest: "That's what's up." — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) March 23, 2023

