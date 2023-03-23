 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers star duo Joel Embiid and James Harden listed as questionable vs. Warriors

The Warriors’ injury report remains the same.

By Joe Viray
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are listing Joel Embiid and James Harden as questionable for tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Warriors have the same players available tomorrow as the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

(Which means no Andrew Wiggins and no Gary Payton II — although the latter could be available very, very soon.)

Embiid left the Sixers’ 116-91 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls early due to what was initially considered as sitting him out due to the Sixers mounting a huge lead.

However, it was eventually revealed to be due to right calf tightness:

Harden, on the other hand, is questionable due to left achilles soreness:

The Sixers (49-23) are currently third in the Eastern Conference and have won nine of their last 10 games. Embiid is an MVP candidate, while Harden has been showing that he’s returning to his old form. If both of them suit up against the Warriors, it’ll be a tall task — even if it’s a home game.

