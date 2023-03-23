Sixers star duo Joel Embiid and James Harden listed as questionable vs. Warriors

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are listing Joel Embiid and James Harden as questionable for tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Warriors have the same players available tomorrow as the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

(Which means no Andrew Wiggins and no Gary Payton II — although the latter could be available very, very soon.)

Joel Embiid and James Harden both listed as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. Nobody unexpected on Warriors side of injury report. Same players available as the Dallas game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2023

Embiid left the Sixers’ 116-91 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls early due to what was initially considered as sitting him out due to the Sixers mounting a huge lead.

However, it was eventually revealed to be due to right calf tightness:

Embiid missed the second half of tonight's game with right calf tightness, Sixers say. He is expected to play in Friday's game at Golden State. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) March 23, 2023

Harden, on the other hand, is questionable due to left achilles soreness:

Sixers vs Warriors injury report lists Joel Embiid, James Harden and Jalen McDaniels as questionable.



Andrew Wiggins remains out along with Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/IWQHSVN5KA — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 23, 2023

The Sixers (49-23) are currently third in the Eastern Conference and have won nine of their last 10 games. Embiid is an MVP candidate, while Harden has been showing that he’s returning to his old form. If both of them suit up against the Warriors, it’ll be a tall task — even if it’s a home game.