The Golden State Warriors are back at home following an odd five-game road trip, and their first test is one of the top teams in the NBA: the Philadelphia 76ers.

But there’s good news for Golden State. Their starting frontcourt of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, staples on the injury report lately, are now cleared from the report and good to go. Philly’s star tandem, however, is questionable.

Let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

Bad news: GPII is still out. Great news: this might be the last game that he’s out for, as a Sunday return is on the table.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

This will be 18 straight games that Wiggins has missed. As always, we’re holding him and his family in our thoughts.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

The latest injury report for Iguodala has him being re-evaluated in mid-late April. Could he return at some point during the playoffs? We can hope.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Rollins, however, will not be returning. But hopefully he’s healthy in time to play in Summer League.

Sixers

Out — Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness)

A second-round pick in his fourth season, McDaniels has a lot of NBA experience in his family: his brother Jaden plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his cousin is 18-year veteran and All-Star Juwan Howard. The Sixers traded for McDaniels at the deadline, and he’s been averaging 15.4 minutes per game.

Questionable — Joel Embiid (right calf tightness)

Embiid has a very realistic chance of finishing runner-up to Nikola Jokić in the MVP race for the third consecutive season, which is crazy to even fathom. Those two are locked in a battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Questionable — James Harden (left Achilles soreness)

Harden has been playing through pain and injuries for much of the year, and it seems to be catching up to him. In Philly’s last four games, Harden has sat twice. In the two games he did play in, he scored just 16 total points in more than 78 minutes, shot 0-for-12 from three-point range, and earned just five free throws. Even if he plays in this one, the Warriors will be seeing a compromised version of the former MVP.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!