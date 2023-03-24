How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers

The Golden State Warriors begin their final homestand of the season as they get set to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The game will be played at 7PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State ended their recent five-game road trip on a high note by winning their last two games, including Wednesday night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, 127-125. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been playing excellent basketball lately. They are a league best 9-1 in their last 10 games which includes Wednesday’s 116-91 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors come into this game relatively healthy as only the usual names of Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and Ryan Rollins are listed on the injury report. The bigger injury concerns are on the 76ers side of things as their two star players in Joel Embiid and James Harden are both listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup. That being said, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said after their Wednesday game that he expects both players to be available.

Doc Rivers couldn't guarantee James Harden plays Friday at the Warriors, but expects Harden to play. @KYWNewsradio #Sixers https://t.co/JPgkR0x26I — Dave Uram (@MrUram) March 23, 2023

Though both are a bit banged up, Embiid and Harden remain a difficult matchup for the Warriors. In their most recent game against Golden State back in December, the duo combined for 61 points to lead Philadelphia to a 118-106 victory. Embiid specifically has been on a tear this season with a league-leading 33.2 points per game – making a strong case for what could be his first career MVP.

The Warriors have a lot to play for in this one. Currently at sixth in the West, they trail both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns by just one game. With Golden State reserving their best basketball for the Chase Center crowd, this four-game home stretch could be the perfect opportunity to move up and solidify their place in the postseason picture.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Regular Season Game #75

Who: Golden State Warriors (38 - 36) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49 - 23)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)