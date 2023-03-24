 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andrew Wiggins to miss 18th consecutive game as he deals with a personal family issue

Life is bigger than basketball.

By Joe Viray
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It looks like the Golden State Warriors are set to miss Andrew Wiggins’ services for the foreseeable future.

Tonight’s upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be the 18th consecutive game Wiggins will miss due to a publicly undisclosed family matter that is serious enough for him to shelve basketball for the time being.

With the playoffs looming close, the Warriors will most certainly miss Wiggins’ presence if he does miss a significant portion. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 53/40/61 shooting splits (2P/3P/FT), while putting up a 56.4% true shooting mark.

But arguably more important than his offensive production is his premier wing defense. The Warriors are looking mightily thin on wings right about now, and having Wiggins around would most certainly improve their wing room in an instant.

However, it must be said that whatever Wiggins and his family is going through right now is serious business. That certainly takes precedence.

The Warriors organization — from Wiggins’ teammates, his coaches, and his employers — have stated on record that not only are they completely fine with Wiggins being away but are giving him their full support as he goes through this difficult time. If that’s the case, there should be no problem all around.

On that note, please take the time to read this wonderful piece by Katie Heindl about Wiggins and his situation.

