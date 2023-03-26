Preview: Warriors take on Timberwolves as Gary Payton II comes back

There’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are gathering some momentum together for the playoff run. They’ve ripped off three straight wins and are in a major battle for seeding in the Western Conference. That makes the final 7 games of the season must see TV for everybody in Dub Nation.

Oh, and the Warriors are getting their secret weapon back: Gary Payton II!

March 26th, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Warriors have needed some defensive grit and swagger that’s missing from the championship runs of years past. Enter GPII, aka Young Glove!

He’s back from his core muscle injury that basically sidelined him for the whole season. He was supposed to be ready for the start of the year interestingly enough, per NBA.com:

Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II underwent an offseason procedure in July to address a core muscle injury. The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers and Dr. Alexander E. Poor at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. Payton’s rehab is progressing well, and he is expected to make a full recovery by the start of the regular season. Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals with the Golden State Warriors. Payton joined the Blazers this offseason in free agency after playing a vital part in the Warriors’ 2022 championship run.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are questionable to play tonight; those two are a handful. Can the Warriors get a must win game to keep their lead over the Wolves in the standings?

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Golden State:



QUESTIONABLE

Edwards - Right Ankle Sprain

Nowell - Left Knee Tendinopathy

Towns - Right Calf Strain



OUT

Ryan - Illness — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 26, 2023