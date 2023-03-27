 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 3/27/23: Warriors ‘didn’t deserve to win’ after late game collapse vs. Timberwolves

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Just when the Golden State Warriors were trending in a positive direction, they suffered one of their most heartbreaking losses of the season on Sunday night, as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 99-96. The Warriors were seemingly on their way to their fourth consecutive victory, however a series of bad decisions late in the game — highlighted by a devastating turnover while Golden State was up by one with less than 20 seconds remaining -- led to the team’s ultimate demise.

Jordan Poole was the team’s leading scorer with a game-high 27 points. Despite questionable shot selection at times, his offense came in handy as the Splash Brothers struggled with efficiency after shooting a combined 13-of-40 from the field.

The only positive to come out of this game for the Warriors was the official return of Gary Payton II. He provided the team with energy through his trademark defense while even chipping in nine points which included a corner three. Payton entered the game near the end of the first quarter and received a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd.

The loss makes the playoff picture a lot more complicated for the Warriors. A win would have given them the tiebreaker over the Timberwolves as well as a firm hold on the sixth seed with the possibility of moving higher. However, the loss brings their record down to 39-37 with only a half game separating them from the dreaded play-in series.

The Warriors will now attempt to bounce back with a critical home matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind