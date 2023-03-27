Good Morning Dub Nation,

Just when the Golden State Warriors were trending in a positive direction, they suffered one of their most heartbreaking losses of the season on Sunday night, as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 99-96. The Warriors were seemingly on their way to their fourth consecutive victory, however a series of bad decisions late in the game — highlighted by a devastating turnover while Golden State was up by one with less than 20 seconds remaining -- led to the team’s ultimate demise.

"We didn't deserve to win. They outplayed us."



- Steve Kerr on tonight's tough loss pic.twitter.com/yfUA86BsI0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023

Steph explains that the Warriors were trying to kill the clock on the late-game possession which led to a turnover and KAT three pic.twitter.com/5uZKvrO9pm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023

Jordan Poole was the team’s leading scorer with a game-high 27 points. Despite questionable shot selection at times, his offense came in handy as the Splash Brothers struggled with efficiency after shooting a combined 13-of-40 from the field.

Klay Thompson: “I didn’t take good shots to start the second half.”



Is he worried about their execution problem? “Psh. No. It’s basketball, man. It’s hard. It’s really hard.” pic.twitter.com/TJDoMYKAiX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 27, 2023

"He was a huge part of that. People tend to forget that. That right there."



Klay Thompson pointed to the Warriors championship logo when supporting Jordan Poole after the game pic.twitter.com/umLsml2rYz — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 27, 2023

The only positive to come out of this game for the Warriors was the official return of Gary Payton II. He provided the team with energy through his trademark defense while even chipping in nine points which included a corner three. Payton entered the game near the end of the first quarter and received a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd.

All love between GP2 and Dub Nation pic.twitter.com/FZfjztk2K5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023

The loss makes the playoff picture a lot more complicated for the Warriors. A win would have given them the tiebreaker over the Timberwolves as well as a firm hold on the sixth seed with the possibility of moving higher. However, the loss brings their record down to 39-37 with only a half game separating them from the dreaded play-in series.

Standings ramifications of that late-game loss: Warriors would've been 2.5 games up on the Timberwolves and clinched head-to-head tiebreaker. They're instead now only a half-game up and the tiebreaker (conference record) tilts toward Minnesota (26-20 compared to 25-21). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 27, 2023

The Warriors will now attempt to bounce back with a critical home matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

