Draymond Green (neck soreness) and Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness) listed as probable tomorrow vs. Pelicans

The latest Golden State Warriors injury report has Draymond Green and Jordan Poole listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both listed as probable tomorrow against the Pelicans. Neck soreness for Green, left wrist soreness for Poole. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2023

It was stated on the NBCSBA broadcast yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves that Poole was favoring his left wrist. Green, on the other hand, has been dealing with multiple ailments all season long and is most probably playing while not being anywhere close to 100% condition.

He was on the receiving end of a blow to the head and a push from the back last night, which probably contributed to his neck soreness as stated from the injury report. But since the Warriors can’t afford to throw away games at this critical juncture of the regular season, Green will have to play through his injuries.

The Warriors have been much better with Green on the floor this season, especially on the defensive end (to no one’s absolute surprise). Eliminating garbage time from the equation, the Warriors are 9.5 points per 100 possessions better on defense during Green’s 2,110 minutes on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. Overall, the Warriors outscore opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Both marks lead the team.

Suffice to say, the Warriors can’t afford to have Green missing any games from now on.