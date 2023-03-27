Preview: Warriors seek to defend homecourt against streaking Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors are officially at that point of the season where it’s time to question if they will be a serious contender or not. Right now they’re missing an All-Star in Andrew Wiggins and with six games to go, are barely clinging to the 7th seed.

They’re tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 39-37, but with the Wolves stunning GSW late in San Francisco Sunday night, the season series tiebreaker lies in Minny’s hands.

That makes Tuesday evening’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans something of a must win, as the Pellies are half a game behind Golden State in the standings, and being stuck in the 7th seed or below means having to battle in the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

March 28th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Very bad day for the Warriors. Suns, Clippers, Wolves, Pelicans, and Mavericks all won. — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 28, 2023

New Orleans is on something of a hot streak currently, winners of five straight contests. They’ve scored at least 115 points in each one of those wins, and they’re doing it without All-Star Zion Williamson, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Pelicans have also won two out of the three games these two teams have played against each other, with the Warriors winning the most recent matchup earlier this month.

New Orleans will be on the second night of a back-to-back when they head into Chase Center. The Warriors are 30-8 at home which is excellent; that home crowd should be rocking. If the Dubs pull this win off, it could go a long way towards keeping them out of that play-in tournament.