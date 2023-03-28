Good Morning Dub Nation,
Amongst the few bright spots from the Golden State Warriors’ deflating loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves was the highly anticipated return of Gary Payton II. He entered the game to a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd and picked up right where he left off from last season’s championship team by making impactful, energizing plays on both ends of the floor. Payton’s performance in his first game back inspired confidence from everyone in Dub Nation, especially from his teammate Klay Thompson, who had high praise for the Bay Area fan favorite after the game.
for GPII pic.twitter.com/dF2xzw2yrm— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 27, 2023
While Payton only played 15 minutes on Sunday, he was still able to impact the game in a variety of ways. He finished the night with 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block. He shot 3-of-4 from the field, including one three-pointer and two made free throws. Whether it was fighting for loose balls, making smart plays on offense, or hounding the Timberwolves with relentless defense, Payton’s all-around impact on the game was evident.
GP2 hits a three on one end and then draws a foul on the other pic.twitter.com/mL1QcUdR7t— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023
GP2 denies KAT pic.twitter.com/IPpse0oE4B— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023
Of course, Payton’s biggest value to the team stems from what he brings on the defensive side of the ball. The fact that he is one of the league’s elite perimeter defenders is great for a Warriors team that struggles to defend at the point of attack. Adding to that, Payton’s ability to guard the opposing team’s best player slides the rest of the team into easier defensive assignments, thus helping everyone on that side of the floor in the process.
Payton’s presence is extra beneficial for Golden State’s other defensive-minded players such as Donte DiVincenzo. This defensive duo has the potential to wreak havoc on opposing ball handlers as highlighted in an article from Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle.
At one point Sunday, Payton reported into the game and conferred briefly with guard Donte DiVincenzo, another extremely annoying defender. The two had not played in an NBA game together.
Said Payton: “We checked in for a second and he was like, ‘What do you want to do, full-court (defense)?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ That energy right there alone, I already know what he is on. He knows what I am on, so it is not hard to get adjusted.”
Payton’s return is the perfect boost to help the Warriors finish the season off strong. With his proven ability to impact winning at a championship level, expect Payton to be a major factor down the stretch as Golden State fights for positioning in the Western Conference standings.
