The Golden State Warriors are back in action tonight, looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing loss by beating the New Orleans Pelicans, in a game that is critical for the Western Conference standings.

While Golden State is far from healthy, they won’t be getting any sympathies from NOLA. Here’s the latest injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

This is the 20th consecutive game that Wiggins will have missed as he attends to a family matter. With just five games remaining after this one, it seems fairly plausible that he won’t be back this year, at least during the regular season. All our thoughts with him and his family.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

We’re still a few weeks away from Iguodala getting re-evaluated. But it seems like the team hasn’t closed the door on the idea of him returning in the playoffs, even if it’s quite unlikely.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Haven’t had an update on Rollins for a while, but his season is over with regardless.

Questionable — Gary Payton II (right Achilles tendon soreness)

Seeing GPII back on the injury report after making his return on Sunday isn’t surprising. That it’s for an Achilles issue, rather than the ailment that had sidelined him for the last month and a half, is a little surprising.

Probable — Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness)

Here’s hoping Poole is good to go. He’s been showing some signs of being his 2021-22 self the last few games, and the Dubs really need him to be firing on all cylinders before the postseason.

Probable — Draymond Green (neck soreness)

It feels like Green has spent more time on the injury report than off it this year. Thankfully he almost always plays.

Pelicans

Out — Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain)

The Pels’ franchise player has been limited to just 29 games this year, and has remarkably still only played 114 games in his NBA career. It sure would be great if he can be healthy sometime, and New Orleans is hoping he’ll be back for their final handful of games.

Out — Jose Alvarado (right tibial stress reaction)

Alvarado is a pesky defender who quickly stole the hearts of NBA fans in his rookie season a year ago. Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined for the last month.

Out — E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery)

Liddell was a second-round pick in June, taken three spots ahead of Rollins. He has yet to make his NBA debut.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!