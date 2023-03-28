How to watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in yet another pivotal Western Conference matchup. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday after losing a heartbreaker against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 99-96. New Orleans, meanwhile, has been on fire lately, winning their last five in a row including Monday’s 124-90 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Like Sunday’s game, tonight’s matchup is significant in terms of the Western Conference standings as Golden State currently leads the Pelicans for the seventh seed by only half a game. New Orleans, however, still leads the regular season series between the two teams 2-1 and a win here will give them the tiebreaker over the Warriors.

Aside from their usual inactives, the Warriors come into this game relatively healthy with only minor injuries to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole who are both listed as probable. On the other hand, the Pelicans continue to play without All-Star big man Zion Williamson who has missed significant time this season due to a hamstring injury. This has paved the way for former All-Star Brandon Ingram to take the lead as he is averaging 29.8 points per game during this latest five game stretch on 53.8% shooting from the field.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both listed as probable tomorrow against the Pelicans. Neck soreness for Green, left wrist soreness for Poole. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2023

With the regular season winding down, all wins and losses become that much more critical. Both of these teams are very close in the standings so expect the Warriors to play with a heightened sense of urgency as they fight to stay out of this season’s play-in game.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Regular Season Game #77

Who: Golden State Warriors (39 - 37) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (38 - 37)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)