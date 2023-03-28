Andrew Wiggins working out everyday, ‘there’s hope’ that he returns

The window isn’t shut on an Andrew Wiggins return this season.

Per Steve Kerr, Wiggins has been working out every day, even while a timetable for his return remains indefinite. But until he comes in the building, the Golden State Warriors are still unsure about his conditioning.

Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2023

Kerr has declined to shut Wiggins down for the season, indicating that “there’s hope” for his return this season. As to whether that happens sometime during the six remaining regular season games or during the postseason (play-in or playoffs), that remains to be seen.

Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. "Once he's back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically)."



"There's hope" he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. "No. Hasn't even been discussed." — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 29, 2023

Wiggins is set to miss his 20th consecutive game due to a personal issue.