Andrew Wiggins working out everyday, ‘there’s hope’ that he returns

Kerr provided the latest Wiggins update.

By Joe Viray
/ new
NBA: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The window isn’t shut on an Andrew Wiggins return this season.

Per Steve Kerr, Wiggins has been working out every day, even while a timetable for his return remains indefinite. But until he comes in the building, the Golden State Warriors are still unsure about his conditioning.

Kerr has declined to shut Wiggins down for the season, indicating that “there’s hope” for his return this season. As to whether that happens sometime during the six remaining regular season games or during the postseason (play-in or playoffs), that remains to be seen.

Wiggins is set to miss his 20th consecutive game due to a personal issue.

