It was a tale of two halves for the Golden State Warriors’ 120-109 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The first half featured some of Golden State’s worst basketball of the season. They were outscored 63-46 at the half as the Warriors committed 14 turnovers leading to 20 points off fast break opportunities alone for the Pelicans. By the end of the second quarter, frustrations were clear as Draymond Green got into it with several players on the Pelicans roster.

Things are getting heated between Draymond and Ingram pic.twitter.com/uneSkJGYQ5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Even more pushing and shoving pic.twitter.com/CujAfZU30J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Evidently, that sequence by Green sparked life into Golden State as they played with a sense of urgency and pride that is expected from the reigning NBA champions. They would go on to outscore New Orleans 74-46 in the second half and complete the comeback victory with the Warriors’ defensive ace showcasing why his leadership is so important to this team. As one would imagine, Green had a lot to say after the game, including a nice appreciation for Warriors general manager Bob Myers and the respect he has from players on the team.

"It take a real one to talk when you down 20" -@Money23Green pic.twitter.com/GrLDDbRAmR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 29, 2023

Draymond on what Bob Myers said to him when he walked over to the bench pic.twitter.com/YEOcQcNdAp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 29, 2023

Aside from Green, the other driving force behind the Warriors’ win was none other than Stephen Curry. He finished the night with a game-high 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field including 8-of-15 shooting from the three-point line. He also added in 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals in a total of 37 minutes on the court. Although it started off bad, Curry credits the team’s “competitive spirit” and relentless approach to winning for keeping the Warriors in the game.

"We have a competitive spirit that's unmatched. And it's been that way for a decade."



- Steph on the Warriors' fight in big games pic.twitter.com/1eWKF5vMwi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Although many Warriors’ players graded out well in this one, Kevon Looney in particular deserves extra credit for the impact he has on the team. He routinely does whatever it takes to help the Warriors win basketball games and on Tuesday, that meant coming off the bench and being the big body to fight for extra possessions on the boards.

This was so crazy by Kevon Looney lol pic.twitter.com/BU8CU7t5Nz — Alex (@Dubs408) March 29, 2023

Loon is a difference-maker on the offensive glass pic.twitter.com/2qWkQOj3zU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

The win brings the Warriors to a record of 40-37 with just five games to go in the regular season. They are out of the play-in game for now, but they only lead the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by just half a game – noteworthy considering that the Timberwolves own the tiebreaker. Golden State will attempt to keep this momentum going as they finish off this homestand with Friday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

