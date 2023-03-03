Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors kept the good vibes rolling last night as they extended their winning streak to four games with Thursday night’s huge 115-91 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season with optimism that they can be even better as the team gets healthier. That being said, the best news of the night occurred during the broadcast when it was reported by TNT’s Chris Haynes that Stephen Curry intends to return this Sunday to begin the team’s three-game road trip.

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr said Curry looked good when scrimmaging during practice and has done a good job of staying in shape while he was away from the team. Kerr also shared Haynes’ sentiments saying Sunday is a possibility for Curry’s return after they re-evaluate him in the next couple of days.

Steve Kerr says Steph looked good scrimmaging this morning, and it’s possible he returns Sunday pic.twitter.com/w75E3uwik3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

Sunday would mark 11 games since Curry last played after suffering a lower leg injury on Feb. 6. He returns just in time as the team begins to gel amidst this four-game winning streak, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Draymond is happy with the way the Warriors executed their scheme on defense pic.twitter.com/YcmlMBwGPK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

The star of Thursday’s game was Jordan Poole who finished the night with a game-high 34 points including 22 in the third quarter. Whether it was the Warriors scheming up ways for him to attack the paint or pure basketball hustle and shot-making, Poole was the epicenter of yet another third quarter explosion that had the entire Chase Center rocking.

Chase Center was ELECTRIC tonight ⚡️@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/k4xC8E8AVl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 3, 2023

The win was huge as it brings the Warriors to three games above .500 for the first time all season. Their 33-30 record still has them at fifth in the standings, but they only trail the Phoenix Suns by just one game for the fourth seed. Up next, the Warriors will finish up their five-game homestand with the second game of a back-to-back tonight as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Whether it’s scorching hot shooting from three, securing a career-high 11 rebounds, playing elite defense, or making “beast” paper airplanes, Klay Thompson has been entrusted to do it all for Golden State. That being said, enjoy this clip of the entire Warriors team calling him out for the one thing they’ll never trust him to do: babysit their children. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!