How to watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors conclude their five-game homestand with the second game of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is attempting to finish their homestand with an undefeated 5-0 record after beating the Los Angeles Clippers last night 115-91. Their opponent, New Orleans, is 1-3 coming out of the All-Star Break, but they did win their last game on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-110.

The second night of a back-to-back was usually a situation where the Warriors would rest their veteran players. Although they will still be without Stephen Curry for at least one more game and Andrew Wiggins for an undisclosed amount of time, the good news is that the same players from Thursday night are expected to be available once again after resting most of the fourth quarter against the Clippers.

Klay Thompson is cleared again for both sides of a third straight back-to-back. He will play tonight against the Pelicans. Warriors will have same players available as last night. Andrew Wiggins remains out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2023

With less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors have appeared to step up their sense of urgency. They’re particularly getting it done on the defensive side of the floor as Golden State is beginning to show off the versatile defensive schemes that made them such a difficult matchup a season ago.

Draymond is happy with the way the Warriors executed their scheme on defense pic.twitter.com/YcmlMBwGPK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

Tonight’s matchup against New Orleans will be a big one as Golden State leads them by two games in the Western Conference standings. With Pelicans’ All-Star starter Zion Williamson still out with a hamstring injury, expect the Warriors to focus their attention on forward Brandon Ingram who is the team’s second-highest leading scorer with 23.5 points per game. Ingram is a midrange master who most recently dropped 40 points against the Blazers on 18-of-29 shooting from the field – a feat even more impressive considering only one shot came from behind the arc.

With Golden State having yet to beat New Orleans in their two previous matchups this season, look for the team to use the momentum they’ve gained during this four-game streak to fight for the win and finish this homestand off strong.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Josh Richardson, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Willy Hernangomez

Regular Season Game #64

Who: Golden State Warriors (33 - 30) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)