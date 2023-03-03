The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to finish their five-game home trip, as they host the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 7:00 p.m. PT. After a thrilling Thursday night victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dubs have a chance to sweep the home trip, which would be quite a story.

Both teams are missing tons of star talent. One star who won’t be missing, though, is Klay Thompson, who will once again play in both halves of a back-to-back. It seems that all the restrictions are officially off!

Let’s dive into the rest of the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

The bad news: Curry will miss his 11th consecutive game with a lower body injury.

The good news: it figures to be his final absence, as he intends to return on Sunday when the Dubs visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

No word yet on when the Dubs can expect Wiggins back. He hasn’t played since February 13 as he attends to a family matter. Hoping all is OK with Wiggins and his family.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

We’re getting pretty close to Payton’s re-evaluation, I believe, so hopefully we’ll get more info soon on when we might be able to expect to see him back in a Warriors jersey.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Anyone want to take bets on when (or if) Iguodala will return?

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Here’s hoping that Rollins makes a full recovery soon so that he can have a full offseason training.

Pelicans

Out — Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain)

Williamson’s career has been bittersweet to this point. When he’s on the court, he looks like he might go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. But in four NBA seasons he’s managed to play in just 114 career games. The Pelicans looked like contenders early in the season, but Williamson hasn’t played in over two months, and it’s derailed New Orleans’ year.

Out — Jose Alvarado (right tibial stress reaction)

I’m bummed to not get to watch Alvarado, who is one of the premier thieves in the NBA. It’s his second straight game on the sidelines.

Out — Josh Richardson (personal reasons)

The Pelicans added Richardson at the deadline in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. But the veteran wing, who has played in six games with NOLA, will sit this one out. Hoping everything is OK with him and his family.

Out — Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain)

Nance is a key part of the Pelicans bench unit, but will miss his third consecutive game. That’s a lot of energy, athleticism, and rebounding that New Orleans will have to make up for.

Out — E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery)

Liddell was a second-round pick by the Pelicans in June’s draft, selected three spots ahead of where the Warriors took Rollins. Unfortunately he tore his ACL during Summer League, so his NBA debut will have to wait until next season.

Doubtful — Jonas Valančiūnas (left calf contusion)

Not having Valančiūnas would be a big loss for New Orleans, both literally and figuratively. The Pelicans do not have the size to replace their starting center.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!