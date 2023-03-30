Good Morning Dub Nation,

Another night in the NBA has passed with the Golden State Warriors currently locked into the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings. With five games remaining for the Warriors, it’s only fitting that this roller coaster of a season ends with the team oscillating between a secure spot in the playoffs and a potential win-or-go-home scenario in the play-in game.

In a season where consistency is at a premium, Golden State is fortunate to have at least one player who can be steadily relied upon on a nightly basis: Warriors center Kevon Looney. The three-time champion remains one of the most underrated players in the league, but after the team’s comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, Looney explained why being recognized for the Most Improved Player award would be special for him.

LOON FOR MOST IMPROVED PLAYER pic.twitter.com/mCIsOn9HoO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Looney’s impact on winning is undeniable. He has once again played in every Warriors’ game this season, extending his ongoing ironman streak to 181 consecutive games – second longest streak in the NBA. He has also accomplished career highs in almost every statistical category by averaging 7.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 63.6% shooting from the field.

However, Looney’s biggest impact on the Warriors is his willingness to do the dirty work that is required for championship caliber teams. Whether it is coming off the bench, attacking the boards, setting bone crushing screens, or playing defense at a high level, Looney does anything Golden State needs from him with a veteran professionalism that is rare in today’s NBA. Look no further than the Warriors’ most recent game against the Pelicans to see his relentless effort on the boards, which has helped him lead the league with 251 total offensive rebounds.

This was so crazy by Kevon Looney lol pic.twitter.com/BU8CU7t5Nz — Alex (@Dubs408) March 29, 2023

Loon is a difference-maker on the offensive glass pic.twitter.com/2qWkQOj3zU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

After signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract this past offseason, Looney remains one of the best value signings in the NBA. Factoring that along with his impact on the court and his veteran presence in the lockeroom, Looney has become an invaluable member of this Warriors team and deserves any and all recognition that comes with it.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: