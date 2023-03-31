Good Morning Dub Nation,

With just five games remaining in their regular season schedule, the Golden State Warriors find themselves fighting for every last win as they hope to avoid the play-in game for this year’s playoffs. The reigning NBA champions have come a long way since winning the title last June as their season has been marred with a seemingly endless list of obstacles and adversity at every turn. Some have contemplated if this could be a sign that the Warriors need to reset their current dynasty, however, in an interview with Tim Kawakami of the Athletic, head coach Steve Kerr say’s there is a “good possibility” that that won’t be the case.

Via The Athletic:

“Well, we don’t know what’s next,” Kerr said. “This is not the Last Dance. That was made clear in Chicago that that was going to be it. Phil (Jackson) was done, everybody’s contracts were up, and that was going to be it. That’s not the case here at all. “I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keeping this team strong and relevant for a decade and he’s always committed to that. So, I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here. So, there’s no need to speculate or worry about anything going forward because we have plenty to concern ourselves with right now just trying to win and prepare for the playoffs.“

No matter how this season concludes for Golden State, it’s hard to ignore the looming uncertainties of the near future. To begin with, general manager Bob Myers is currently in the final year of his contract and has yet to receive an extension. His impact on the Warriors goes far beyond the role of a typical general manager and his status going forward will be one of the team’s biggest storylines to follow.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has a player option in his contract that would allow him to opt out if the two sides cannot agree to an extension. Aside from his unique abilities on the court, Green is the longtime leader and heartbeat of the Warriors’ core. That being said, he also happens to be the team’s most controversial player and questions remain how much his performance on the court will be impacted as he gets older.

Then there’s the dreaded luxury tax bill which has become synonymous with the Warriors over the years. According to an article from NBC Sports Bay Area, Golden State’s final bill for the 2023-24 season could end up being over $500 million dollars. Although the Warriors are already outspending every other team in the league by a vast amount, it remains to be seen how much longer owner Joe Lacob will continue to pay such a high bill in order to keep the core together.

These are just the beginning of the Warriors’ problems as there are plenty of other question marks heading into next season. What will be the status of Andrew Wiggins going forward? Will the Warriors trade a young player like Jordan Poole to give the team more roster flexibility? Will they extend Klay Thompson? At some point, these questions will need to be addressed, but as Kerr said, the Warriors’ main focus is rightfully on the task at hand: get to the postseason and compete for another NBA championship.

Although Draymond Green is known for being the aggressor on the court, here he is showing his softer side as he shares a couple of wholesome moments with his daughter during postgame interviews. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!

Dad duty never stops for Draymond pic.twitter.com/S6cslCW399 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 29, 2023