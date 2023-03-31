 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on Spurs in Chase Center with playoff seeding on the line

Is thia a trap game for the champs at home>

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors got five on it. Five being games left in the season, and it being Dub Nation’s frayed nerves from watching the defending champions stagger through a difficult repeat campaign.

But trust me Warriors fans, things could be worse. You could be rooting for an old dynasty that has completely fallen off the map, like their opponent tonight in the San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

March 31st, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

For most of my life, the Spurs treated the Warriors like a punching bag. As recently as 2013, the Spurs had won 16 straight games against the Dubs. And then by the time 2014 rolled around, San Antonio had started a fresh streak, winning 5 in a row against the Dubs.

The Spurs were the league standard for championship-level consistency thanks to the disciplined of Coach Gregg Popovich hall-of-famers like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

And although the Spurs still employ Coach Pop, there glory days during their five championship run are long gone. They’re currently in the running for the Victor Wembanyama draft sweepstakes with an abysmal 19-57 record. They also are one of the teams on a very short list of squads who have a worse road record the champs at 6-31.

The last time these two teams met, the Warriors went berserk and outscored them 144-113.

Go for 145 tonight, fellas!

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Spurs?

view results
  • 93%
    Warriors, they don’t lose at home!
    (77 votes)
  • 6%
    Spurs, this is a trap game!
    (5 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now

