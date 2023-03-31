The Golden State Warriors are preparing for the easiest game left on their schedule: a home contest against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Western Conference standings still a veritable clustermess (to paraphrase Kyrie Irving), this is a game that the Warriors have no excuse to not run away with.

And to help them do that, they have one of the cleanest injury reports I can remember seeing from them this season. The three players you knew would be out are out, but no one else is listed. No questionables. No probables. No unexpected names popping up.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have a laundry list of injury dudes.

Let’s look at the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins will miss his 21st game due to family matters, but this week Steve Kerr quickly shot down any notion of the team ruling him out for the year. Here’s hoping we see him back on the court soon and, more importantly, here’s hoping everything is okay with him and his family.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Will the Warriors survive in the playoffs long enough to get Iguodala back? A boy can dream...

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No news is probably good news right now for Rollins.

Spurs

Out — Charles Bassey (left patella non-displaced fracture)

Bassey has shown great improvement in his second NBA season, and his first with San Antonio. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played in over two weeks, and his season is presumed to be over.

Out — Zach Collins (left foot injury management)

Collins is having a career year, averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.1% on threes. The Warriors are catching a break not having to face the floor-stretching big.

Out — Khem Birch (right knee chondromalacia)

I’m giving out 25 Golden State of Mind dollars to the first person who can define “chondromalacia” without googling it.

Out — Jeremy Sochan (right knee soreness)

Sochan, the team’s lottery pick in June, is having a fun rookie year and flashing a ton of potential. He could be a thorn in the Warriors sides for years to come ... but not tonight.

Questionable — Devin Vassell (left knee injury management)

A former first-round pick, Vassell has had a breakout third season. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, and making 38.7% of his threes. But with the Spurs 20 games out of the play-in tournament with just five games remaining, they’re understandably taking a cautious approach with the exciting youngster.

Questionable — Keldon Johnson (left foot soreness)

Speaking of players having breakout years ... Johnson’s shooting has fallen off a bit in his fourth season, but the offseason trade of Dejounte Murray has opened up the door for Johnson to have a larger role, and he’s responded by averaging 22.0 points per game.

Questionable — Romeo Langford (left adductor injury management)

Langford has struggled with injuries this year, and only played in 39 games.

Questionable — Doug McDermott (right lateral elbow soreness)

The eighth and final name on San Antonio’s injury report is none other than Dougie McBuckets. His shooting has been very important to the Spurs this year, as he’s raining in 41.6% of his threes.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!