How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State comes into this game on two full days of rest after their impressive 120-109 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. San Antonio, meanwhile, has suffered through a nightmare of a season this year and this final stretch run has been no different. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost their last five in a row including Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz, 128-117.

The Warriors have a three-game winning streak going against the Spurs which includes two games this season where they won by a margin of over 30 points. On top of that, Golden State also comes into this game the healthiest they have been all season with only Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Ryan Rollins listed on the team’s injury report.

Currently ranked sixth in the tight Western Conference standings, the Warriors need every win they can get to keep themselves out of this year’s play-in game. Fortunately, they are up against the Spurs who, at a record of 19-57, are the second-worst team in the Western Conference.

This should be a fast-paced game as both teams rank in the top three in pace of play this season. However, the Warriors’ edge will come in the shooting department as they rank seventh in the league in true shooting percentage (59.8%) compared to the Spurs who come in at second to last (55.3%). As long as Golden State approaches this game with a playoff level sense of urgency, tonight’s home matchup should help solidify their place in the West for at least one more night.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keita Bates-Diop, Julian Champagine, Zach Collins

Regular Season Game #78

Who: Golden State Warriors (40 - 37) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19 - 57)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)