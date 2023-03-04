It’s the day Golden State Warriors fans have been waiting for. Finally, their injured Finals MVP is shaking off age, injuries, and rust and coming back to a squad that’s been hobbling along without him. At long last, a golf-loving, HBO-cameoing, future Hall of Famer is back in a Warriors uniform and taking the court Sunday in Los Angeles.

And also Steph Curry is returning. Probably,

Big news for the Warriors: Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable tomorrow against the Lakers. Appears as if they are getting both back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2023

Yes, Andre Iguodala is set to play his fourth game of the 2022-23 season when the Warriors start a three-game road trip in Los Angeles on Sunday. Iguodala made his season debut on January 7, and after playing nearly 18 minutes against the Spurs on January 13, he’s shut it down until now. The 2015 Finals MVP has had a sore right hip since then, after missing the season’s first 37 games with “left hip management.”

Last year’s Finals MVP, Steph Curry, is also listed as probable.

When Iguodala first returned from hip problems, he told reporters he wanted to be able go “10, 15 games” without problems to get ready for the playoffs. He’ll get a chance to play himself into shape, especially with Andrew Wiggins still out with personal issues.

Andre Iguodala in January: “Before the playoffs, I’d like to get a good run of 10, 15 games straight no issues.” He’s expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow along with Steph Curry. https://t.co/35IFVE2kVL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2023

Curry suffered an injury to his left knee ligaments against the Dallas Mavericks exactly one month ago, but started on-court activities after the All-Star Break and began scrimmaging this week. He’s coming back to start the road trip, primarily to support his good friend Andre.

The Warriors have stepped up their defense quite a bit since the beginning of the season, climbing up to 13th in the league in defensive rating. It helps that they held their last two opponents to under 100 points, ramping up their defense even more after halftime. Iguodala should provide help on that end as they wait and hope for the return of Gary Payton II before the playoffs.

Also, the all-time franchise leader in steals will be back, and that’s not nothing.

The Lakers will be without Warriors legend and amateur videographer D’Angelo Russell, but Anthony Davis is expected to play in the ABC showcase game Sunday afternoon. The Brow and a Finals MVP and the star of Holey Moley? Sunday’s going to be special.