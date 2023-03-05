How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors head to Southern California for their fourth and final matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The game will be played at 12:30 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State enters Sunday’s matchup playing their best basketball of the season after finishing their recent homestand with an undefeated record of 5-0. Their last game was played on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans where they once again pulled away in the second half for the 108-99 victory. The Lakers, meanwhile, have lost two out of their last three games including Friday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-102.

The big storyline coming into the game is the return of Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry. After missing the last 11 games due to a lower leg injury, Curry returns to on-court action with the team currently riding a five-game winning streak. Although he did a great job of cheering on his teammates from the bench, his presence on the court as well as his 29.4 points per game this season will be a welcome sight for a Warriors team beginning to find its rhythm on both sides of the floor.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers. Both have been scrimmaging and are expected to return as the Warriors look to win their sixth straight



Andrew Wiggins remains out and Patrick Baldwin Jr. is questionable — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 4, 2023

On the other hand, the Lakers will continue to be without the heart and soul of their team in superstar LeBron James. James is out indefinitely due to a right foot injury which he suffered just a week ago. His injury, along with other sporadic changes to the Lakers’ roster, has the team reeling as they desperately fight to stay within range of a play-in spot in a tight Western Conference race.

Considering the health of both teams, the Warriors should be favored to pull off another big victory. However, this game will be on the road where the team is among the worst in the league with a record of 7-23 this season. The Warriors need to come out with the same sense of urgency that they had during their previous homestand. If they could do this, they should be able to take advantage of this opportunity and put some distance in between them and the rest of the middling teams in the West.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Troy Brown Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Regular Season Game #65

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 30) at Los Angeles Lakers (30 - 34)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)