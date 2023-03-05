Preview: Curry and Iguodala slated to return as Warriors face Lakers

As the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers battle each other today, I thought about how their seasons are reflective a larger narrative for the NBA’s super teams.

Despite coming into the season with rosters that seemed primed for contention, injuries and lack of cohesion in depth chart rotations have prompted teams like the Dubs, Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks to pull off mid-season trades to put a jolt into their aspirations.

Those Western Conference franchises are looking to solidify their playoff prospects as the regular season starts to wind down; and lucky for us all four of those teams are paired off in action against each other to start your Sunday. That makes today’s matchup between the Lakers and Warriors must see TV despite the absence of the megastars.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

March 5th, 2023 | 12:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The defending champion Warriors have a record of 34-30 and are currently holding in the 5th seed out West, with the Suns one game ahead of them and the Mavericks one game behind. The Lakers have the dystopian mirror of that record at 30-34, clinging to the 11th seed.

Both teams made fascinating moves at the trade deadline, with the Warriors shipping out their #2 overall pick in the 2020 draft James Wiseman for the emotionally stirring return of an injured Gary Payton II.

Meanwhile the Lakers cut ties with former MVP Russell Westbrook to bring back D’Angelo Russell, who was previously a teammate of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Also shout out to D’Lo being a former Warrior, a guy who put on some entertaining scoring nights during the lost 2019-2020 season before being traded for elite wing Andrew Wiggins.

Of course, most folks didn’t know Wiggins was an elite player trapped in terrible situation in Minnesota, but some members in Dub Nation had an idea. Wiggins will unfortunately miss today’s contest with a personal issue. And unfortunately for the Lakers, megastar LeBron James will miss this contest as well.

Fortunately the Warriors are also getting the crowning return of their Finals MVP’s, Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are both warming up and expected to play today against the Lakers. Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal minute target for Curry, but it’ll be somewhat restricted. Sounds like Iguodala is a planned part of the rotation. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2023

The Lakers have won two out of the three matchups these teams have had this season. including a 124-112 victory where Malik Freakin’ Beasley did his best Splash Bro impersonation, nailing seven triples in the victory.

Ummm yeah let’s see if he can do that again, shall we? WARRIORS! LAKERS! NEXT!