The Golden State Warriors continued a pattern that has become all too painfully familiar for Bay Area fans this season. After finishing a terrific homestretch with an undefeated 5-0 record, the Warriors began their three-game road trip on Sunday with a 113-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Another slow start for Golden State proved to be too much for the team to overcome as their latest defeat gives then a road record of 7-24 this season — a stark contrast to their 27-7 record when playing at the Chase Center.

"Our road splits have been trash all year ... "



Steph addresses the Warriors' struggles away from Chase Center pic.twitter.com/8oWrSeAUSW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

The most positive thing coming out of Sunday’s game was the return of Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar point guard looked fine and didn’t seem to be hindered by the lower leg injury which cost him the previous 11 games. Aside from shaking off some rust at the beginning of the game, Curry played well finishing the day with 27 points, six assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He especially had it going in the fourth quarter where he scored 19 points including three of his five made three-pointers. Curry spoke about how it felt to be back on the court after the game.

"I felt like I got stronger as the game goes on."



Steph Curry said he felt good after playing 32 minutes today pic.twitter.com/lB5mOdF3Hl — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Warriors power forward Draymond Green injured his left hand in the first quarter and briefly left the game to get x-rays which would later come back negative. Green returned shortly thereafter and looked like his usual self as he continued to play through it. During his postgame interview, he downplayed the significance of the injury, calling it sore but also mentions that nobody in the league is considered healthy at this point in the season.

Draymond provides an update on his hand injury pic.twitter.com/kbgqEdb6lz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2023

One storyline to follow in the next couple of days will be the status of two-way player Anthony Lamb. League rules permit players on two-way contracts to play a maximum of 50 games before a team must decide if they want to convert their contract and add them to the official roster. Lamb has strung together a couple of solid performances recently, compelling Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to let it be known that he would like to see him added to the official roster.

Steve Kerr says he'd "love to get [Lamb] on the roster" after Lamb reached the two-way limit of 50 games today pic.twitter.com/QEz9eRiMmU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2023

Although Sunday’s loss was disappointing, the Warriors played well and left the game with all their key players relatively healthy. With Curry getting back into rhythm and the hopeful returns of Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II before the end of the regular season, the fifth place Warriors at a record of 34-31 have reasons to be optimistic moving forward.

Klay remains confident in both the Warriors and his own game pic.twitter.com/CUFybT7YXz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

Steph believes the Dubs are still "a tough matchup for anybody" despite the their ups and downs this year pic.twitter.com/msAtRG8Ynk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

