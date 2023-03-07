 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Thunder

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in Oklahoma City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are looking to get back on track after their five-game winning streak was snapped in a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Thunder lost their first four games coming out of the All-Star Break but have bounced back nicely by winning two consecutive games against the Utah Jazz. This will be the third game of the season between Golden State and Oklahoma City, with the Dubs winning the most recent matchup on Feb. 6, 2023 by a score of 141-114.

Despite the loss on Sunday, the Warriors got to welcome back star point guard Stephen Curry who played in his first game after missing a little over a month due to a lower leg injury. He played well after shaking off some rust in the first quarter, finishing the night with 27 points and six assists in 32 minutes of action. Curry now looks to continue this momentum in Oklahoma City — the home for some of his most iconic career highlights.

Although Curry is back, Golden State still enters tonight’s game with several players dealing with injuries. Draymond Green is listed as probable against the Thunder after he re-aggravated a hand injury against the Lakers on Sunday. The good news is that he was able to play through it and is expected to be available again tonight. Andrew Wiggins, however, will not be available and will miss his ninth consecutive game while he continues to deal with a family matter.

Oklahoma City has been a generous matchup for the Warriors in recent years. The Dubs have won their past eight games against them and will attempt to continue that streak tonight. It won’t be as easy as their 30-34 record makes it seem, however, as the Thunder rank 12th in offensive rating (114.4), 11th in defensive rating (112.9), and 10th in overall net rating (1.5). If the Warriors take this game seriously, they should have the firepower and the defensive chops to beat Oklahoma City handily and put some distance between them and the rest of the Western Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Regular Season Game #66

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 31) at Oklahoma City Thunder (30 - 34)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

