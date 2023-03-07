After slipping up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors will look to get back on track tonight against the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder. A win would be just their eighth road victory of the year so ... yeah. Please win, Dubs.

It looks like all the usual suspects will be playing for Golden State, but there are a few notable names on the injury report who aren’t 100% certain to play. Let’s dive in.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

The ninth straight game missed by Wiggins, as his absence nears the month-long mark. The team has been very quiet on what’s going on — as they should — though ESPN’s Kendra Andrew noted on the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast that whatever is going on it’s not happening to Wiggins specifically. She did not sound optimistic about him returning soon. Given how much Wiggins likes to keep his personal life private, we may never know what is going on, and that’s just fine. Hopefully his family is okay.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

It’s been nearly a month since the Warriors traded for GPII, so we should be getting an injury update pretty soon.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot soreness)

I’m not surprised that Rollins is experiencing soreness in his foot, given that he just had surgery on it.

Probable — Draymond Green (left hand soreness)

Green left Sunday’s game holding his fingers, and went back to the locker room. He returned to the game, but with a heavily-taped hand. He said afterwards that it’s been a lingering issue that got exacerbated during the game.

Probable — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Iguodala made his return on Sunday and looked pretty decent. Hopefully he’s able to play today and keep building some momentum and cohesion. I’d expect him to be on the injury report, even if just as “probable,” for most games for the rest of the year.

Thunder

Out — Jalen Williams (right wrist sprain)

To put it in Fitz’s terms, this is “Santa Clara Jalen Williams,” not to be confused with OKC’s other rookie, “Arkansas Jaylin Williams.” This Williams has been a starter for most of the year, and is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 34.9% from deep. He’s missing his first game since October.

Out — Kenrich Williams (left wrist scapholunate ligament rupture)

The Thunder are on a quest to make life easier for broadcasters today, by only having one Williams play instead of the standard three. Williams has been a key glue guy forward for Oklahoma City, but will miss his fourth straight game with a very interesting sounding injury.

Out — Aleksej Pokusevski (left tibial plateau; non-displaced fracture)

I’m bummed that the Warriors haven’t gotten to see Poku this year, as all of their games against the Thunder have come after the unique and lanky forward got injured in late December, the day after his 21st birthday. He’s a lot of fun.

Out — Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery)

Speaking of players who are unique, lanky, and fun, I’m already looking forward to Golden State playing OKC next year so we can watch Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in July’s draft who is missing his entire first year with an offseason injury that required surgery. Heal up, Chet. We’re looking forward to watching you.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!